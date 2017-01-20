Michigan man reported by Facebook for child porn

A Michigan man has been arrested for child porn.

Corey Hector Normandin, 26, of Port Huron has been charged with three counts of possession of child sexually abusive materials, one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Investigators said they received several tips to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about Normandin. Facebook also reported he was obtaining sexually abusive materials through his multiple Facebook accounts.

He was arraigned in St. Clair County on Jan. 19.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline here.

