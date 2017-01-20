Media outlets reporting missing 9-year-old Michigan boy found

Several media outlets are reporting a 9-year-old Michigan boy who was reported missing earlier this week has been found.

The Hillsdale County sheriff's department says Jace Landon Lyon had been the subject of a search since he was last reported seen Wednesday by his mother at his home in Hillsdale County's Fayette Township. A $5,000 reward was being offered for information.

WWJ Newsradio 950 said Jace was found safe Friday night.

