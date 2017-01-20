Police identify man found dead on sidewalk

The body of a man was found on the sidewalk in Bay City on Tuesday.

Douglas Bernelis, 28, of Bay City was later declared dead at McLaren Bay Region.

His cause of death is undetermined pending the toxicology results. That could take several weeks.

Bernelis had a criminal record and missed a court date in Saginaw the day he was found, the Bay City Department of Public Safety said.

