Police identify man found dead on sidewalk - WNEM TV 5

Police identify man found dead on sidewalk

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

The body of a man was found on the sidewalk in Bay City on Tuesday.

Douglas Bernelis, 28, of Bay City was later declared dead at McLaren Bay Region.

His cause of death is undetermined pending the toxicology results. That could take several weeks.

Bernelis had a criminal record and missed a court date in Saginaw the day he was found, the Bay City Department of Public Safety said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.