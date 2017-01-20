2 arrested in connection to breaking and entering spree

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a series of breaking and enterings in Roscommon County.

The incidents happened between September and November in 2016 and included more than 40 breaking and enterings.

Investigators from the joint investigative team, which included multiple law enforcement agencies throughout the region, recovered evidence while processing crime scenes. That evidence led them to the first suspect.

The team obtained and executed a search warrant at a home in Saginaw County. The search resulted in the recovery of suspected stolen items, evidence and the arrest of a second suspect, Michigan State Police said.

The search warrant also led police to the location of a person of interest.

A 20-year-old Saginaw County man is currently lodged in the Saginaw County Jail in connection to the crimes. A 62-year-old Saginaw County man is currently lodged in the Roscommon County Jail in connection to the crimes. Neither suspects have been arraigned yet.

“This is an example of one team working together in pursuit of success not credit. Every law enforcement partner on this team played a key role in the cooperative success of the investigation. Crimes are not just a statistic here in Northern-Michigan. They impact our families, friends, neighbors and community. The entire law enforcement community will continue to work together to make this beautiful region a favorite place for Michiganders to live and visit," Lt. Josh Lator said.

The investigation team consisted of law enforcement from the MSP, Roscommon County Sheriff's Department, Gerrish Township Police Department and the Denton Township Police Department.

The team was assisted by the Saginaw County Sheriff's Department and the Saginaw Township Police Department.

