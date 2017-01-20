Man arrested in connection to burglaries

A burglary suspect has been arrested after a short pursuit.

The Flint Township police were investigating a series of burglaries in the Riverview Subdivision, located along N. Ballenger Highway. The burglaries took place during November and December in 2016.

Throughout the investigation and with the help of the community police were able to develop a suspect description.

On Jan. 17 a resident alerted police that the suspect was seen in the area. Police were able to locate the suspect who promptly ran from officers, police said.

After a quick foot chase the suspect, Joshua Tibbs, was taken into custody. Tibbs is a 27-year-old Flint resident. He has been linked to several of the burglaries, police said.

The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office authorized eight charges against Tibbs which include home invasion, larceny in a building, breaking and entering, resisting and obstructing police and larceny.

Tibbs is currently held at the Genesee County Jail.

If you have any additional information related to the incidents call the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250.

