Girl , 3, dies in accident at Dearborn Heights school

Police in suburban Detroit say a 3-year-old girl has died after being struck during recess by a table that folded into a gymnasium wall at a Head Start school.

Dearborn Heights police say the table fell Friday morning from the wall and on top of the girl. She was pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital.

Other children were in the gymnasium at St. Albert the Great Parish.

Police say the incident "is being investigated as a tragic accident, related to equipment located at the facility."

The child's name was not immediately released and it wasn't immediately clear who operates the Head Start school.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.