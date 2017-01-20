Mid-Michigan residents react to new president

President Donald Trump was sworn into office on Friday.

"We needed a new president. We needed someone new in there to change things," said David Cook, Mid-Michigan resident.

Cook hopes the change the 45th U.S. President promises to bring is a good one.

"I would like to see wages. One person cannot support their family today and I think it's sad that both parents have to work and the kids are raised by somebody else," Cook said.

Jason Headrick is eager to see how Trump plans to make America great again.

"He's got a good business mind. He's stern. So I imagine he'll do the things that need to be done to bring the world together and be a better place," Headrick said.

In the aftermath of a close election, Trump has his detractors. Jeff Craciun is one of them.

"I don't like his relations with Putin. The way they go back and forth. I don't like the way he Twitters," Craciun said.

Craciun is glad the new president plans to address trade agreements like NAFTA, but he questions the president's motives.

"I don't think he really wanted to be president. I just think he wanted to win. I think it's all a big ego contest with him. You know, that's just how he comes across to me," Craciun said.

Cook said although the country may be divided, they need to unite behind their new president.

"As Americans and everything, we have to come together and support our president for the better of our country," Cook said.

