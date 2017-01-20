Protesters prepare for historic women's march

A 17-year-old convicted of murder smiled and chuckled during his sentencing Monday.More >
A 17-year-old convicted of murder smiled and chuckled during his sentencing Monday.More >
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >
The parents of a teenage driver who livestreamed on Instagram the fatal crash that killed their younger daughter in California say they believe their daughter didn't mean for her sister to die.More >
The parents of a teenage driver who livestreamed on Instagram the fatal crash that killed their younger daughter in California say they believe their daughter didn't mean for her sister to die.More >
Authorities say a southwestern Michigan man has been charged with murder after walking into a police department and confessing to killing his girlfriend.More >
Authorities say a southwestern Michigan man has been charged with murder after walking into a police department and confessing to killing his girlfriend.More >
A Gratiot County Sheriff’s Deputy has been arrested, accused of sex crimes against a minor.More >
A Gratiot County Sheriff’s Deputy has been arrested, accused of sex crimes against a minor.More >
Starting August 1st, Three Square Market will be the first company in the United States to offer implanted microchips to its employees.More >
Starting August 1st, Three Square Market will be the first company in the United States to offer implanted microchips to its employees.More >
Out of the grocery basics, but don’t want to run to the store? In just over a week, you won’t have to.More >
Out of the grocery basics, but don’t want to run to the store? In just over a week, you won’t have to.More >
A man was arrested on federal smuggling charges Tuesday after customs officers intercepted a shipment with three live king cobras hidden inside potato chip canisters that were being mailed to his California home, U.S. prosecutors said.More >
A man was arrested on federal smuggling charges Tuesday after customs officers intercepted a shipment with three live king cobras hidden inside potato chip canisters that were being mailed to his California home, U.S. prosecutors said.More >
Tragedy struck in Michigan city where a teenager died during an off-season football workout.More >
Tragedy struck in Michigan city where a teenager died during an off-season football workout.More >
Authorities say telemarketers and scammers are using city phone numbers to trick local families.More >
Authorities say telemarketers and scammers are using city phone numbers to trick local families.More >