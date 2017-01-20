Protesters prepare for historic women's march

Tens of thousands of women spent Friday preparing for their historic march on Washington on Saturday.

They have their sights set on protesting the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

People from across the country are heading to the nation's capitol for the Women's March on Washington.

"Just want to keep the awareness on the water and going out there to make sure the new president is aware that we are concerned for our water and for our citizens being poisoned and nothing's being done for them," said Andrea Pierce, participating in the march.

Women and men alike will load up buses and make the journey to Washington D.C.

Brothers Jim and Jeff Mackenzie said they are proud to march and support the women in their lives.

"We have daughters. We have a 93-year-old mother who voted for Hillary Clinton and this is for them as much as anything and we're proud to be a part of that," Jim Mackenzie said.

Jeff Mackenzie said he drove up from Ohio Thursday night to join his brother on the journey.

"This is an amazing opportunity to have our voices heard and we want to be here to support women and other issues that are also involved with, that people are concerned about," Jeff Mackenzie said.

March supporters traveled near and far to gather in Saginaw, partly thanks to Lisa Kelly - one of the trip organizers.

Kelly said everyone has their own reason for wanting to march and are ready to unite as one.

"I'm hoping that the overall message is going to be putting on display the best that America has to offer. People want to show up and stand up for what is right, for equality, for different groups and different causes, but they want to stand up and be heard," Kelly said.

