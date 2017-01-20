Michigan lawyer hints at potential presidential run in 2020

It is still a while before the next presidential election, but one prominent Michigan attorney is already throwing his hat into the ring.

Geoffrey Fieger recently released a TV ad sending the message he wants to be the next president.

In the one minute ad Dieger takes a stance against President Donald Trump.

"I've never closed my campaign for governor. If anybody cared to look that's still open. I never closed my committee ever," Fieger said.

The well-known lawyer said he can serve the people better than the businessman who he said really only serves big money.

"I don't know how he could convince working folks that he knows or feels anything about them. He doesn't," Fieger said.

Fieger, who said he wouldn't rule out a run for governor in 2018 or president in 2020, said unlike Trump he has been serving the people for 40 years and experience with every day people is a major selling point.

"Never represented corporations. Never represented insurance companies. Never represented the government. I've only represented ordinary folks and that's how I can wake up in the morning and feel good about myself. I could never feel good doing the other side," Fieger said.

Fieger hasn't made any official plans to run for governor or president, but he said both are adventures he is thinking about.

