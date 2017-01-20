Experts: Lead levels in Flint comparable to other cities

The Flint Water Advisory Committee met on Friday disclosing positive signs about lead levels dropping in Flint.

Experts continued to insist the city's water is safe to drink with a filter.

Dr. Laura Sullivan has been part of Gov. Rick Snyder's water advisory committee since its inception. More than 1,000 days into the crisis she said one issue is at the forefront of residents' minds - trust.

"Feeling like we weren't getting the truth and little by little losing respect. Losing trust in different experts and agency representatives to the point that we didn't know if we really could trust anybody," Sullivan said.

On Friday experts said the lead levels have actually stabilized so much so that they are comparable to many other cities.

Sullivan said residents who don't trust that recommendation should feel empowered to ask government leaders for data.

"Myself included, residents haven't really any one expert wise that they can say whatever that person says, I can put my children's health in that," Sullivan said.

Residents are urged to continue using faucet filters, but Sullivan fears residents will have an even harder time trusting if that recommendation changes in the month's ahead.

"Given that this system is unpredictable I just don't think we can say anything with absolute certainty," Sullivan said.

City Administrator Sylvester Jones said officials are doing their best to resolve skepticism residents are feeling.

"There's great cooperation happening with this city and the state and EPA and DEQ," Jones said.

Residents also expressed concerns that commitment to resolving Flint's water crisis could dissipate as the water quality improves.

