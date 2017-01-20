River Roar returns with new name

A Mid-Michigan summer tradition once in jeopardy will return this year.

The champ boat races on the Saginaw River in Bay City will make their 30th anniversary in June, but this year the annual event will not be known as River Roar. This year it is called Bay City Grand Prix.

International Outboard Grand Prix is pumping about $100,000 into the event. The River Roar committee said IOGP is a lifesaver.

"These guys who stepped up and saved it, pretty much a Godsend. It's a weekend long event for the city and people come down and watch this event and have a good time. And not to have something going on that weekend would be huge," said Mike Bacigalupo, with the River Roar Committee.

There will also be no concert this year. Organizers said it just cost too much to put one on, but to fill that void they will have a barbecue contest. They hope it will eventually be as big as the old Pig Gig.

"You know, I'm from Texas originally. I love barbecue and I think everybody else [does]. So I would love to see it grow into something like that," Bacigalupo said.

The races will feature a live streaming broadcast, a TV broadcast that will be tape delayed and aggressive social media. It well be held June 23 through the 25.

