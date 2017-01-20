Family, community remember beloved coach

A beloved local coach died last year leaving his community stunned and saddened.

With another season underway, the people who knew him are taking another opportunity to remember his legacy.

Friday night Clio took on Kearsley in basketball, but on the sidelines one man was missing - Coach Tim Hibbard.

"He would tell us a whole bunch of jokes and he'd give us a motivational story," said Nathaniel Bailey, player.

Hibbard died last March while clearing snow in his driveway. He was the football and basketball coach for Clio schools for nearly 35 years, making him what many called a legend.

"I mean, he's been a coach ever since I've been alive. So I've always seen that side of him, but the impact he made on these kids for 30 plus years is something I'll never forget," said Josh Hibbard, his son.

Nearly a year after his death his family filled the stands and the school honored him in a special tribute before the game.

"It's been so difficult for so many of the kids. They've messaged me, texted me to let me know he made such an impact on their lives and they miss him," said Terri Hibbard, his wife.

His family set up a scholarship fund in his name. His wife said it's so he can continue to coach the students even after he is gone. T-shirts sold at Friday's game went toward that goal.

"We knew we wanted to continue the legacy of giving and doing it at a greater scale," Terri Hibbard said.

Even though the impact of Coach Hibbard's death was felt throughout the school, his family is making sure his legacy lives on.

"We want to continue his legacy. We don't want people to forget him. We don't want people to forget what he did for this community," his wife said.

