Women of Michigan Action Network host march in Midland

A sea of pink hats and picket signs. Carolyn Mahaffey is an organizer with the woman of Michigan Action Network. she said since some members of the group couldn't make it out to Washington, DC, they decided to have their message heard in Mid-Michigan.

"It's pretty exciting to be involved in something this important," said Carolyn Mahaffey.

Mahaffey said these members of the women's group are worried about President Donald Trumps plans for the country.

"People are concerned about their healthcare. They are concerned about their loved ones. Their concerned about people of color. They are concerned about immigration," said Carolyn Mahaffey.

The local action progressive group has more than one hundred members and formed in response to the country's new administration.

Organizers from the group said they are trying to create positive change and are committed to forward progress in human and civil rights. Many protesters said they are afraid what the new president will do to the country.

"I'm fearful of the next administration. I'm fearful of the attitude that is becoming very pervasive in our society. I think we are more divided than we have ever been," said Mary Fullenwider

"A lot of bigotry a lot of racism...the way he treats women," said Ellen Wilson.

Women, men and children held signs and chanted for hope and change. Don Altmeier said events like this are important to keep democratic ideals.

"Everyone should have equal rights," said Don Altmeier.

"They want equality for everyone. We do want that and we are going to fight for it. We are here and we are not going away," said Carolyn Mahaffey.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.