Stocking operations boost fish populations around Michigan

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says it stocked more than 300,000 fish around the state last fall, giving a boost to species popular with anglers.

The DNR's Fisheries Division says fish were released at 99 locations. Ten species were stocked, including brook trout, brown trout, lake trout, rainbow trout, steelhead, Atlantic salmon, lake sturgeon, channel catfish, walleye and muskellunge.

Altogether, more than 34 million fish were added to Michigan waters through stocking in 2016.

Officials say numbers and types of fish that are stocked vary by hatchery. Each facility has a different capability to rear fish that depends on water supplies and temperatures.

Michigan has six state hatcheries and three cooperative hatcheries that produce different species, strains and sizes of fish as requested by managers.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.