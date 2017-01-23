Man turns himself into police following chase

A man is expected to go before a judge Monday after he tried to elude police for nearly hours.

Officials were called to the 2500 block of W. Sanilac Road in Moore Township on Jan. 21 for a domestic dispute. A 20-year-old Snover resident told dispatchers he had gotten into a fight with his roommate and the roommate pulled a knife on him.

When Sanilac County Sheriff Deputies arrived to talk to the 48-year-old suspect, he refused to cooperate and took off in his vehicle, after nearly hitting one of the deputies.

Deputies followed, but the chase was quickly called off due to weather. However, deputies continued to look for the man. At one point he was located, and deputies tried to stop him, but he continued on, even running a patrol unit off the road.

At around 3:20 p.m. he turned himself over to police after calling Sanilac Central Dispatch and asking to speak to a deputy. He said he was on Patz Road near Goetze and had stopped to speak to someone walking their dog.

He has not been identified.

