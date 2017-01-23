Man found dead in jail cell - WNEM TV 5

Man found dead in jail cell

CLARE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A man facing 25-50 years behind bars has died in jail.

John Engel of Harrison was recently convicted of criminal sexual conduct.

He was found dead at around 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 21 in the Clare County jail from what police are calling self-inflicted injury.

Michigan State Police are investigating.

