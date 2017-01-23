AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices fall 11 cents

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 11 cents per gallon in the past week.
The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.29 per gallon. That's about 66 cents more than it was at the same point last year.
The lowest average price was about $2.16 per gallon in the Flint area, while the highest average was about $2.48 in the Marquette area. It was the third week in a row Flint had the lowest average and the second consecutive week that Marquette had the highest.
The Detroit area's average daily gas price decreased about 11 cents to about $2.29 per gallon.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
