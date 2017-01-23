Update: Missing runaway has been found

Police report that a 13-year-old runaway has been found.

Argentine Township Police said late Monday morning that Anna Justine Foland was located.

The department put out a call on its Facebook page asking for help locating her after she took off.

She has a history of running away from home and was recently found in the Dearborn Heights area, according to police.

It's not clear where she was found.

