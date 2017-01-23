National Pie Day! Score a deal on a slice

Grab a fork and get ready to dig in, it’s National Pie Day!

From strawberry to pumpkin, double crust or Dutch, there is just something about pie that’s All American.

For you history buffs, the first pies appeared around 9500 BC in the Egyptian Neolithic period or New Stone Age. They evolved into a favorite desert, and even found a way into humor as a prop in pie throwing.

And the best part about today? You can score a deal. The Grand Traverse Pie Company is offering a free slice of apple crumb or cherry crumb pie with any purchase all day.

