Authorities: 2 women dead after van goes into Michigan creek

Authorities say two women in their 80s have died after the van they were riding in crashed into a creek in southwestern Michigan.

Police in Vicksburg say 87-year-old Norma Woodcox and 88-year-old Doris Grinder died following the crash on Friday night. The van flipped upside down.

The Kalamazoo Gazette and WOOD-TV report rescuers couldn't revive the women, who both were from Vicksburg. They were the only people in the van.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

