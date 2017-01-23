Driver leaves road, hits utility poles knocking out power - WNEM TV 5

Driver leaves road, hits utility poles knocking out power

Source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Dept. Source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Dept.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI

A driver that left the road and took out two utility poles is being blamed for a power outage in the Millington area.

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department reports that at around 12:15 a.m. a driver northbound on Fulmer Road failed to stop for the stop sign.

Investigators said the 24-year-old Millington man then left the road and hit two utility poles.

He was taken to the hospital for a minor injury.

A passenger possibly ran away from the scene.

Deputies believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

