Semi-truck accident impacting traffic

Photo courtesy: Jason Gettel Photo courtesy: Jason Gettel
An accident was reported on northbound I-475 and westbound I-69 in Flint, and a viewer picture showed it involved a semi-truck.

The Genesee County Communications Center reported the accident happened at 10:32 a.m., and viewer Jason Gettel sent us a picture showing what appeared to be part of a semi-truck on its side.

He told us that others drivers were able to drive around the scene, but it's unclear how long it will take to clean-up the area.

