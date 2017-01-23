Semi-truck accident impacting traffic

An accident was reported on northbound I-475 and westbound I-69 in Flint, and a viewer picture showed it involved a semi-truck.

The Genesee County Communications Center reported the accident happened at 10:32 a.m., and viewer Jason Gettel sent us a picture showing what appeared to be part of a semi-truck on its side.

He told us that others drivers were able to drive around the scene, but it's unclear how long it will take to clean-up the area.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.