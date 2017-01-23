Woman found on urine soaked couch, daughter charged with abuse

A Mid-Michigan woman has been charged, accused of neglect and abuse of her elderly mother.

Deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department found the 73-year-old victim in a home on the 6000 block of S. Dort Highway, naked and lying on a urine and feces soaked couch.

Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell said the victim’s daughter, Marilyn Shaw, 55, was her mother's sole caregiver since 2013.

The victim - who has dementia, diabetes, high cholesterol and a history of seizures - weighed 90 pounds and had been without food or water for 13 and a half hours when she was found, Pickell said.

Once at the hospital, Pickell reported doctors found bones sticking through sores on the victim’s body and said they will need to amputate her left leg from the knee down.

Shaw was arraigned on Jan. 22 on several charges, including vulnerable adult abuse in the first and second degree, and manufacturing marijuana. She could see 15 years behind bars if convicted.

"She was taking better care of her marijuana plants than she was of her own mother," Pickell said.

She is currently in the Genesee County Jail.

Pickell said Shaw was charging her mother $500 a month to live with her.

