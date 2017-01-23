Man arrested in Michigan for Florida real estate scheme

Florida authorities say a man has been arrested in Michigan for allegedly perpetrating a real estate scheme that defrauded victims of nearly $50,000.

In a statement Monday, Florida Department of Law Enforcement spokeswoman Angela Starke said Kervin Moreno was arrested Friday in Wayne County, Michigan.

Starke said Moreno will face a charge in Pasco County of organized scheme to defraud. Moreno allegedly posted ads online for homes for sale or rent from April 2012 through June 2014. Authorities say Moreno had no authority to sell or rent the properties.

According to FDLE, Moreno collected down payments or deposits on eight homes throughout the Tampa Bay area. The victims only became aware of the scheme after receiving foreclosure notices or visits from lender representatives.

Jail records didn't show whether the 45-year-old had an attorney.

