From Lebanon to Mid-MI, dog looking for 'furever' home

One dog that traveled a long way, and went through some tough times, is looking for his “fur-ever” home.

His journey started in Lebanon where he was one of 7 dogs that were rescued from the streets.

Some of the animals had been hit by vehicles, others were abandoned and starving.

That’s when a friend of the Humane Society of Midland County, who does work with Animals Lebanon, got the two organizations together.

The Human Society of Midland County brought 6 dogs back to the U.S. on Jan. 16: Misha, Mitsu, Jazz, Blaze, Ryder and Leo.

Dony, who was paralyzed, went to a special rescue center and foster home.

As of Friday all the dogs but Ryder have found their new home.

Officials with the organization say that Ryder needs a home without other pets or young kids. If you want to add him to your family, call the humane society at (989) 835-1877.

