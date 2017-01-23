Do you qualify for foreclosure postponement?

Genesee County residents facing foreclosure on their homes for 2014 and prior delinquent property taxes may be able to postpone that action.

The Genesee County Treasurer offers a one-year hardship postponement to eligible residents who own and reside in their homes.

If you have delinquent 2014 or prior taxes, call the Treasurer’s office before March 31, 2017 and see if you qualify.

If you don’t qualify for the postponement, foreclosure will happen at the close of business on March, 31.

Call (810) 257-3054 to see if you qualify.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.