Man dies from medical issue brought on by accident

A man has died from a medical issue shortly after being involved in an accident.

The accident happened on Jan. 21 at Remus (M-20) and Winn Roads in Isabella County.

The Sheriff’s Department reports that John Gage, 96, from Mt. Pleasant, pulled in front of another vehicle.

At the time of the accident Gage was complaining of arm pain and was taken to the hospital.

Deputies report he had a medical issue brought on by the accident and passed away at the hospital.

No one else was hurt.

