Spirit’s Hayden Hodgson named Pioneer Energy OHL Player of the Week

Toronto, ON – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that forward Hayden Hodgson of the Saginaw Spirit is the Pioneer Energy OHL Player of the Week for the week ending January 22 after scoring five goals and one assist for six points in three games with a plus-minus rating of plus-4.

Hodgson extended his point-streak to five games including a pair of multi-point performances last week helping the Spirit earn five of a possible six points on their Central Division road trip. His week began Thursday night in Barrie scoring twice and picking up an assist despite a 5-4 overtime loss to the Colts. On Friday night he earned first star honours with two goals including the game-winner in a 6-3 victory over the Sudbury Wolves, then found the back of the net again Sunday in North Bay as part of a 6-3 triumph over the Battalion. The Spirit have closed the gap in the Western Conference playoff race with a 17-20-6-2 record trailing eighth place Flint by four points.

A 20-year-old from Leamington, ON, Hodgson is playing in his fifth career OHL season and second with the Spirit after being acquired from the Sarnia Sting last January. Originally a third round pick of the Erie Otters in the 2012 OHL Priority Selection, Hodgson has already established career-highs in all offensive categories including 27 goals and 22 assists for 49 points in 44 games. He ranks tied for 15th overall in league scoring, while his 10 power play markers are tied for fifth best. He is also among OHL leaders in shots on goal with 161 including 17 in his last three games.

Watch video highlights of Hodgson and the Spirit against the Colts and Battalion.

Also considered for the award this week were a pair of defencemen including fellow Spirit Filip Hronek and London Knights rearguard Mitchell Vande Sompel. Hronek, a Detroit Red Wings prospect, picked up a goal and six assists for seven points in three games, while Vande Sompel, a New York Islanders prospect, tallied two goals and four assists for six points in three games. In goal, 2017 NHL Draft prospect Michael DiPietro of the Windsor Spitfires posted a 2-0-0-1 record including a shutout victory stopping 103 shots for a goals-against-average of 1.30 and save percentage of .963.

2016-17 Pioneer Energy OHL Players of the Week:

Jan. 16 – Jan. 22: Hayden Hodgson (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 9 – Jan. 15: Kole Sherwood (Flint Firebirds)

Jan. 2 – Jan. 8: Santino Centorame (Owen Sound Attack)

Dec. 26 – Jan. 1: Michael McNiven (Owen Sound Attack)

Dec. 12 – Dec. 18: Dylan Wells (Peterborough Petes)

Dec. 5 – Dec. 11: Michael DiPietro (Windsor Spitfires)

Nov. 28 – Dec. 4: Alex DeBrincat (Erie Otters)

Nov. 21 – Nov. 27: Boris Katchouk (Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds)

Nov. 14 – Nov. 20: Jeremy Bracco (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 7 – Nov. 13: Jonathan Ang (Peterborough Petes)

Oct. 31 – Nov. 6: Alex DeBrincat (Erie Otters)

Oct. 24 – Oct. 30: Troy Timpano (Erie Otters)

Oct. 17 – Oct. 23: Max Jones (London Knights)

Oct. 10 – Oct. 16: Jeremy Bracco (Kitchener Rangers)

Oct. 3 – Oct. 9: Logan Brown (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 26 – Oct. 2: Joseph Raaymakers (Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds)

Sept. 21 – Sept. 25: Matt Luff (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Copyright Ontario Hockey League 2017. All rights reserved.