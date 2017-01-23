Healthcare company donates 100 coats to college students

It was Christmas in January for about 100 students at a Mid-Michigan college on Monday.

New coats were handed out to students and family members of Mott Community College.

The college president, Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea, was thrilled about the donation made by the Molina Healthcare team.

"I am just tremendously ecstatic that Molina has given this opportunity for our Mott Community College students and our MCC families," Walker-Griffea said.

Omar Sims, with Molina, said the donation spread from an earlier event it held in Detroit before Christmas.

"We're excited to warm the hearts of the students at Mott Community College. This is an awesome day when we're embracing the community by partnering with one of the best institutions in the state, Mott Community College," Sims said.

Students eligible to receive coats were identified through the Early Childhood Learning Center and the Student Life Office at Mott.

The money needed to buy all of the coats was raised by staff members at Molina.

