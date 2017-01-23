Koegel president optimistic Trump could help businesses

President Donald Trump met with business leaders from several companies Monday morning to discuss regulations and taxes.

"I think he has some valid ideas to try to get business going again," said John Koegel, president of Koegel Meat Company.

For more than 100 years Koegels has been serving up everything from pickled bologna to their classic Vienna hot dogs. Koegel's grandfather started the business.

He said even though he is thinking positive, it remains to be seen what a Trump presidency will mean for his bottom line.

"On how it's all going to play out. That's a lot yet to be seen, but optimistically just from the stand point to hear the possibility that taxes may change, I think it's good," Koegel said.

On Monday Trump announced plans to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, an agreement some thought would boost small businesses. He also announced his plan for sweeping business tax cuts. Koegel is unsure what this will all add up to.

"That's the flip side of it. There's a tax decrease over here and a tariff increase. The two for us just may cancel each other out," Koegel said.

Koegel meat is shipped across the country, but is based in Flint which houses more than 100 employees.

Koegel gets most of its materials from inside the U.S., but they do buy things like the casing for the hot dogs outside of the country.

"Well, our business is unfortunately down a little bit and so we want to see that climb back up," Koegel said.

