5 gang members enter guilty pleas to racketeering conspiracy

Five adult members of the Latin Counts street gang in the Detroit area have pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy charges that involve homicide and drug trafficking.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Detroit says Devin Dantzler, Victor Vasquez, Jonathan Estrada, Jesus Rodriguez and Angel Rodriguez each face up to 30 years in prison.

Guilty pleas were unsealed Monday in federal court in Ann Arbor.

An indictment says other members of the gang also committed homicide, assaults, robberies, burglaries and sold drugs and stolen guns.

The case was investigated by a collaboration of local, state and federal law enforcement.

In 2014, 33 members of the Latin Counts were indicted on federal charges. Branches of the gang operate in Michigan, including Lincoln Park, Ecorse and southwest Detroit, and Illinois.

