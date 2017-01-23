Police search for shooting suspect

Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Monday morning.

It happened on the 2500 block of Mccollum Avenue in Flint Township about 8:30 a.m.

Police responded to a call for "unknown trouble," police said. While at the scene they were told a 39-year-old male arrived at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police discovered the gunshot wound happened at the residence.

The victim is still recovering, but is in good condition, police said.

Police are searching for Ryan Threlkeld, 30, of Flint Township in connection to the shooting. He was last seen driving a 1994 Chevrolet Suburban, police said.

If you know of his whereabouts you are asked to immediately call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 800-422-JAIL.

