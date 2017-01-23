Ex-postal carrier gets 1 year in prison for stealing mail

A former western Michigan postal carrier has been sentenced to a year in prison and fined $500 after pleading guilty a charge of stealing gift cards and other valuables from mail he was supposed to deliver.

U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker also ordered 26-year-old Alexis Odelin of Wyoming on Monday to pay $1,800 in restitution and serve three years on supervised release once he gets out of prison.

WZZM-TV reports defense attorney David Kaczor wrote in a sentencing memorandum that Odelin "feels terrible about his behavior and knows it was him being stupid and not thinking about the outcome."

Court documents say Odelin stole $452 worth of gift cards, cash and other valuables from residents on his mail route from January to May 2016.

Odelin resigned from his job.

