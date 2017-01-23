Cash reward offered in murder of local man - WNEM TV 5

Cash reward offered in murder of local man

By Brianna Owczarzak, Digital producer
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A cash reward is being offered in the murder of a local man. 

The shooting happened at 421 E. Pulaski Ave. in Flint shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. 

The victim, 27-year-old Deantwan Butler, died at the scene, police said. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesse County is offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the case. 

If you have any information related to the shooting please call Sgt. Bill Jennings at 810-237-6911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

