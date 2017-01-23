Schools forced to step up curriculum or face consequences

Supporters of two Saginaw schools have five months to turn things around, or the doors close for good.

The future of a high school and elementary school is in jeopardy after a state review found them to be under performing again.

Saginaw High School and Jessie Loomis Academy could be closing their doors in June. They are just two of 38 schools in Michigan slated for closure by the State School Reform Office.

This came after the schools scored in the bottom 5 percent for academic performance several years in a row.

Darius Jackson is a sophomore at Saginaw High. He said he is upset and confused about the news.

His father, Ahmad Ervin, is a Saginaw High alum. He said the news didn't come as a surprise as the school has been in this boat before.

"It's unfortunate, but it's not like we didn't see it coming," Ervin said.

Saginaw Schools Superintendent Nathaniel McClain said the district is working on a plan to pull the schools out of the bottom 5 percent.

There is no clarity yet on how the district plans to do so. However, it is what parents and students are hoping to find out during Tuesday's meeting.

"I think it's going to close myself. Not saying I hope that's what happens, but I think it will. A lot of cities around the country are going through the same thing and what they do is they close up some schools and they join forces with another school and kinda make one big mega school or a powerhouse school," Ervin said.

Supporters at a meeting on Tuesday said state officials don't see the entire picture.

"They don't come in an evaluate. They just take a test. They take the results of the test only. And that's what we feel like they are doing," Darlean Carpenter said.

The state is also threatening to close Atkins Elementary in Bridgeport.

