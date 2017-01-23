Kings snap Pistons win streak. - WNEM TV 5

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) -- DeMarcus Cousins had 22 points and 14 rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings snapped a five-game losing streak with a 109-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.
   Ty Lawson added 19 points and helped Sacramento turn the game around with a strong second quarter. Lawson scored nine points in the second, and the Kings outscored the Pistons 37-24 in the period to take a 65-62 lead into halftime.
   A 3-pointer by Lawson put Sacramento up 101-90 in the fourth, and the Kings held on from there to stop Detroit's three-game winning streak.
   Andre Drummond had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Pistons.
   The Kings were playing the third game of an eight-game road trip. They've won only two of their last 10 games, and both victories were against the Pistons.
