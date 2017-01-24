Michigan denies EPA allegations about minority involvement

Michigan is denying allegations by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that officials aren't doing enough to include minorities in the public participation process over permits.

Michigan Department of Environmental Quality spokesman Michael Shore says in a statement to the Detroit Free Press that public participation processes have been expanded over the past 20 years to address the EPA's concerns.

Last week, the EPA released a letter saying MDEQ failed to adequately include all groups. The letter told MDEQ to "ensure its public involvement process is available to all."

The letter stemmed from a 1992 complaint saying that black people in a Flint neighborhood were discriminated against because of the placement of a Genesee Power Station. The state says the EPA's letter affirms there's been no harm to public health.

