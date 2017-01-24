Traffic stop ends with 3 arrests

A traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs and arrest of three people.

It happened on Jan. 22 in Mt. Pleasant.

Officers stopped a car driven by 30-year-old Adam Dysinger of Farwell. Investigators report that Dysinger had a restricted driver’s license and didn’t have insurance.

He was taken into custody and during a pat down officers said they found three needles on him.

One of the passengers, 39-year-old Donald Halicek was taken into custody for parole violation. While patting him down, officers said they found a plastic bottle containing about 8 grams of heroin.

Another passenger was also drunk and on parole, and arrested for parole violation.

Dysinger and Halicek have been arraigned and remain at the Isabella County Sheriff’s Department.

