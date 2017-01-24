Attempted traffic stop sparks chase, arrest

An attempted traffic stop sparks a chase that ends with an arrest.

It happened on Jan. 22 at 3:13 a.m.

A Mt. Pleasant Police Officer tried to pull a driver over near Broadway and Mission for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Instead officers said the driver, Cody Bantien, 26, from Saugatuck, took off.

The officer followed him until Bantien tried to make an abrupt turn and went into the ditch near Pickard and Loomis.

He was taken into custody and officers said they found a large knife on him.

He was also a parole absconder, and had a blood alcohol content of .20 percent, according to investigators.

Bantien is currently being held at the Isabella County jail.

