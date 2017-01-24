Communities targeted by car break-ins - WNEM TV 5

Communities targeted by car break-ins

BIRCH RUN, MI

Police are asking for your help after a series of car break-ins.

They happened over the weekend in the Country Run and Acorn Court area in Birch Run.

If you were a victim, police ask that you file a report by calling (989) 624-1113.

