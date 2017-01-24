2nd man in custody in connection with missing child

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said a young girl is safe, and now her biological father and another man are in custody in connection with the case.

Police were asking for help tracking down 2-year-old Hailey Hunter-Rose Fargo.

Hailey is in foster care in Muskegon, but her biological father, Mark Alan Saporita-Fargo, failed to return her after some unsupervised parenting time on Jan. 23.

Saporita-Fargo was out on bond for a criminal sexual assault charge and was scheduled to go to trial today.

It's not clear how Fargo was found, but investigators say the girl is safe.

Investigators were also looking for another man named Jeffery Alan Miller in connection with the case. He was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon without incident.

If you have any information, call 9-1-1, or Silent Observer at 1-888-786-7274. Refer information to D/Sgt. Tom Posma/MCSO.

