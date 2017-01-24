Alcohol, weather believed to be factors in fatal crash

Deputies have identified a Mid-Michigan man who died after losing control of his truck, leaving the road and hitting a tree.

It happened on Jan. 23 at 11:06 p.m. in Tuscola County’s Columbia Township.

Investigators said 22-year-old Zachary Nitz, from Sebewaing, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup and going east on Bay City Forestville Road near Ashmore when his truck went off the road and hit a large tree.

He was ejected and passed away.

Deputies believe fog, the wet road, speed and alcohol were all factors in the crash.

The investigation continues.

