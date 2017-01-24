Michigan wolf poached, officials looking for information

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is looking for help tracking down whoever poached a wolf.

Someone spotted a dead female wolf about 10 miles southwest of Iron River in Iron County’s Stambaugh Township.

The wolf, who weighed about 70 pounds, was spotted lying several feet off the side of East Brule Lake Road.

It appears the animal was likely shot in the early morning hours of Jan. 22 and then moved to the roadside between noon and 2 p.m.

“Anyone who has information that may assist us in finding the person or persons responsible for the poaching of this wolf is asked to contact the DNR,” said Sgt. Marc Pomroy.

Persons with information regarding the incident, including vehicle activity in the immediate area between noon and 2 p.m. Jan. 22, is asked to call Sgt. Pomroy at 906-228-6561 or the 24-hour DNR Report All Poaching (RAP) line at 800-292-7800.

