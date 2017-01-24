M-15 back open after crash - WNEM TV 5

M-15 back open after crash

DAVISON, MI (WNEM) -

Part of M-15 in Genesee County was closed for several hours in both directions because of an accident.

It happened at 10:55 a.m. at M-15 and Clark in Davison and took out one of the signal poles.

M-15 in that area was closed while the pole was removed and replaced.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.

The road has since been reopened.

