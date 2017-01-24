Board accepts resignation, search for new Superintendent underway

Goodrich Area Schools is looking for a new Superintendent.

Monday night the School Board granted former Superintendent Michelle Imbrunone a paid leave of absence, effective immediately, and accepted her resignation.

This follows Mrs. Imbrunone recently telling the Board that a significant family medical situation required more of her attention, and she would need to take a leave of absence.

The Board also said Mrs. Imbrunone said she would be unable to fulfill residency requirements for the 2017-2018 school year, and would resign effective when her contract expires.

Ryan Relken has been appointed Interim Superintendent, and the search process for a new Superintendent will begin in the spring.

Outgoing Board President Dave Cramer was quoted as saying “The Boards thanks Mrs. Imbrunone for her dedicated service and commitment to our District and students. We wish the best to her and her family.”

