Kroger looks to hire 10,000 new employees

Kroger announced it plans to hire 10,000 new employees for its supermarket stores.

The jobs would be permanent, the company said on Monday.

"Kroger's growth trajectory continues to create opportunities for our people to advance their careers – and to do that in a fun, team environment with great benefits," said Tim Massa, Kroger's group vice president of human resources and labor relations. "We're looking for associates who are passionate about people and about food, and who want to make a difference for our customers, communities and each other."

You can search for available positions here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.