Red Wings place Larkin on IR - WNEM TV 5

Red Wings place Larkin on IR

Red Wings. Stock Photo
 DETROIT (AP) -- The Red Wings have put center Dylan Larkin on seven-day injured reserve with an upper-body injury.
   Detroit plays only two games in that span, including Tuesday night at Boston. Larkin is tied for the team lead with 12 goals this season.
   Detroit also announced Monday that left wing Drew Miller has been assigned to Grand Rapids of the AHL. The 32-year-old Miller has five goals and one assist in 34 games for the Red Wings this season.
