Harbaugh assistants cash in with new coaching deals

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -- Michigan has signed contracts to pay Jim Harbaugh's top two assistants, defensive coordinator Don Brown and offensive coordinator Tim Drevno, more than $10 million combined over the next five years.
   Terms of their deals were obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press with a Freedom of Information Act request.
   Brown's contract calls for him to make $1 million annually in the first four years and $1.4 million in 2021. He is eligible for a retention bonus of $300,000 on April 1 of this year and next year, and $400,000 in April of 2019 and 2020. Drevno's deal is worth $1 million each year plus a $150,000 signing bonus this month.
   Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel extended the offers to both coaches in December.
