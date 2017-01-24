Boys High School Basketball Rankings

Michigan prep boys basketball poll

By The Associated Press

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Class A

School Record Total Points

1. Clarkston (3) (10-0) 73

2. Grand Rapids Christian (1) (8-0) 69

3. East Lansing (1) (10-0) 64

4. Detroit U-D Jesuit (9-2) 58

5. Detroit East English (9-1) 53

6. Muskegon (10-0) 50

7. Macomb Dakota (9-3) 43

8. Kalamazoo Central (9-1) 39

9. Holland West Ottawa (8-1) 36

10. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (10-1) 32

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Detroit King (9-2) 13, Saline (10-2) 12, Walled Lake Western (9-1) 12.

Class B

School Record Total Points

1. Wyoming Godwin Heights (3) (10-0) 59

2. River Rouge (1) (11-0) 57

3. Benton Harbor (11-0) 51

4. New Haven (9-1) 44

5. Bridgeport (9-0) 40

6. Wayland (7-2) 31

7. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-1) 30

8. Big Rapids (8-0) 28

(tie)Freeland (8-0) 28

10. Williamston (10-1) 24

Others receiving votes: Hazel Park (7-2) 22, Dundee (10-1) 16, Macomb Lutheran North (8-1) 13.

Class C

School Record Total Points

1. McBain (4) (9-0) 74

2. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central (8-0) 65

3. Pewamo-Westphalia (8-0) 60

4. Norway (10-0) 53

5. Flint Beecher (1) (7-3) 49

6. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (8-0) 46

7. Sand Creek (9-0) 39

8. Beaverton (8-1) 37

9. Riverview Gabriel Richard (10-0) 34

10. Negaunee (7-2) 23

Others receiving votes: Marlette (11-0) 22, Niles Brandywine (10-0) 20, Hanover-Horton (7-1) 20, Ottawa Lake Whiteford (8-1) 18.

Class D

School Record Total Points

1. Powers North Central (4) (9-0) 74

2. Lansing Christian (1) (9-1) 69

3. Buckley (7-0) 60

(tie)Hillman (7-0) 60

5. Southfield Christian (6-2) 50

6. Bark River-Harris (9-1) 49

7. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (6-4) 46

8. Bellaire (8-1) 42

9. Fowler (6-2) 30

10. Frankfort-Elberta (5-2) 21

(tie)Brimley (7-3) 21

Others receiving votes: Pickford (6-3) 14, Baldwin (7-1) 13.

