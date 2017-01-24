Boys High School Basketball Rankings - WNEM TV 5

Boys High School Basketball Rankings

Posted: Updated:
Michigan prep boys basketball poll
By The Associated Press
   The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:
Class A
School                                                        Record    Total  Points 
  1.  Clarkston  (3)                                  (10-0)    73                     
  2.  Grand  Rapids  Christian  (1)        (8-0)      69                     
  3.  East  Lansing  (1)                            (10-0)    64                     
  4.  Detroit  U-D  Jesuit                        (9-2)      58                     
  5.  Detroit  East  English                    (9-1)      53                     
  6.  Muskegon                                            (10-0)    50                     
  7.  Macomb  Dakota                                  (9-3)      43                     
  8.  Kalamazoo  Central                          (9-1)      39                     
  9.  Holland  West  Ottawa                      (8-1)      36                     
10.  Flint  Carman-Ainsworth                (10-1)    32                     
                                                                 
   Others receiving 12 or more votes: Detroit King (9-2) 13, Saline (10-2) 12, Walled Lake Western (9-1) 12.
Class B
School                                                                  Record              Total  Points 
  1.  Wyoming  Godwin  Heights  (3)                    (10-0)            59                     
  2.  River  Rouge  (1)                                          (11-0)            57                     
  3.  Benton  Harbor                                              (11-0)            51                     
  4.  New  Haven                                                      (9-1)      44 
  5.  Bridgeport                                                    (9-0)              40                     
  6.  Wayland                                                          (7-2)              31                     
  7.  Grand  Rapids  Catholic  Central              (9-1)              30                     
  8.  Big  Rapids                                                    (8-0)              28                     
  (tie)Freeland                                                    (8-0)              28                     
10.  Williamston                                                  (10-1)            24                     
                                                                           
   Others receiving votes: Hazel Park (7-2) 22, Dundee (10-1) 16, Macomb Lutheran North (8-1) 13.
Class C
School                                                                        Record      Total  Points 
  1.  McBain  (4)                                                        (9-0)        74               
  2.  Kalamazoo  Hackett  Catholic  Central        (8-0)        65               
  3.  Pewamo-Westphalia                                          (8-0)        60               
  4.  Norway                                                                (10-0)      53               
  5.  Flint  Beecher  (1)                                          (7-3)        49               
  6.  Monroe  St.  Mary  Catholic  Central            (8-0)        46               
  7.  Sand  Creek                                                        (9-0)        39               
  8.  Beaverton                                                          (8-1)        37               
  9.  Riverview  Gabriel  Richard                          (10-0)      34               
10.  Negaunee                                                            (7-2)        23               
                                                                                 
   Others receiving votes: Marlette (11-0) 22, Niles Brandywine (10-0) 20, Hanover-Horton (7-1) 20, Ottawa Lake Whiteford (8-1) 18.
Class D
School                                                              Record    Total  Points 
  1.  Powers  North  Central  (4)                  (9-0)      74                     
  2.  Lansing  Christian  (1)                        (9-1)      69                     
  3.  Buckley                                                    (7-0)      60                     
  (tie)Hillman                                                (7-0)      60                     
  5.  Southfield  Christian                          (6-2)      50                     
  6.  Bark  River-Harris                                (9-1)      49                     
  7.  Wyoming  Tri-unity  Christian            (6-4)      46                     
  8.  Bellaire                                                  (8-1)      42                     
  9.  Fowler                                                      (6-2)      30                     
10.  Frankfort-Elberta                                (5-2)      21                     
(tie)Brimley                                                  (7-3)      21                     
                                                                       
   Others receiving votes: Pickford (6-3) 14, Baldwin (7-1) 13.
Copyright Associated Press 2017.  All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.