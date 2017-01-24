Girls High School Basketball rankings

Michigan prep girls basketball poll

By The Associated Press

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Class A

School Total Points

1. Saginaw Heritage (2) (12-0) 71

2. Detroit King (2) (9-1) 70

3. Warren Cousino () (9-2) 68

4. Midland Dow (9-2) 57

5. Port Huron Northern (10-2) 48

6. Clarkston (11-1) 37

(tie)East Lansing (9-1) 37

8. DeWitt (10-1) 36

9. Southfield A & T (7-3) 27

(tie)Muskegon Mona Shores (9-3) 27

Others receiving 12 or more votes: East Kentwood (11-1) 19, Marquette (10-1) 16, Hartland (10-1) 15, Hudsonville (11-1) 13, Northville (10-1) 12, Detroit Renaissance (9-1) 12.

Class B

School Total Points

1. Detroit Country Day (4) (9-0) 74

2. Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory (1) (11-0) 71

3. Williamston (11-1) 64

4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (11-1) 60

5. Marshall (10-1) 56

6. Freeland (9-0) 49

7. Bay City John Glenn (8-2) 45

8. Kalkaska (6-0) 31

9. Ida (9-1) 30

10. Hamilton (10-1) 28

Others receiving votes: Ithaca (8-1) 22, Frankenmuth (9-2) 20, Marine City (11-0) 14.

Class C

School Total Points

1. Detroit Edison PSA ECOE (2) (8-0) 68

2. Sandusky (2) (11-0) 66

3. Pewamo-Westphalia (9-1) 55

4. Flint Hamady (9-1) 53

5. Traverse City St. Francis (1) (8-1) 52

6. Laingsburg (9-1) 49

7. Reese (10-1) 43

8. Hemlock (10-1) 42

(tie)Centreville (11-1) 42

10. St. Ignace LaSalle (8-1) 27

Others receiving votes: Norway (10-0) 26, Munising (10-0) 19, Michigan Center (9-1) 14, Burton Bendle (10-1) 13, Byron (9-1) 12.

Class D

School Total Points

1. Pittsford (5) (12-0) 75

2. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (11-0) 70

3. Cedarville (9-1) 61

4. Portland St. Patrick (8-2) 55

5. Hillman (9-1) 53

6. Bellaire (8-2) 39

7. Waterford Our Lady (8-3) 36

8. St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran (10-2) 33

(tie)Rogers City (8-2) 33

10. Baraga (8-2) 23

Others receiving votes: Crystal Falls Forest Park (8-2) 20, Novi Franklin Road Christian (8-2) 15, Engadine (7-2) 13, McBain Northern Michigan Christian (6-3) 13, Adrian Lenawee Christian (7-2) 12.

