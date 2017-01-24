Girls High School Basketball rankings - WNEM TV 5

Girls High School Basketball rankings

Michigan prep girls basketball poll
By The Associated Press
   The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:
Class A
School                                                      Total  Points 
1.  Saginaw  Heritage  (2)    (12-0)                        71 
2.  Detroit  King  (2)              (9-1)                        70 
3.  Warren  Cousino  ()            (9-2)                        68 
4.  Midland  Dow                        (9-2)                        57 
5.  Port  Huron  Northern      (10-2)                        48 
6.  Clarkston                          (11-1)                        37 
(tie)East  Lansing                  (9-1)                        37 
8.  DeWitt                                (10-1)                        36 
9.  Southfield  A  &  T              (7-3)                        27 
(tie)Muskegon  Mona  Shores  (9-3)                        27 
                                                               
   Others receiving 12 or more votes: East Kentwood (11-1) 19, Marquette (10-1) 16, Hartland (10-1) 15, Hudsonville (11-1) 13, Northville (10-1) 12, Detroit Renaissance (9-1) 12.
Class B
School                                                                            Total  Points 
1.  Detroit  Country  Day  (4)                    (9-0)                          74 
2.  Ypsilanti  Arbor  Preparatory  (1)  (11-0)                          71 
3.  Williamston                                          (11-1)                          64 
4.  Grand  Rapids  Catholic  Central      (11-1)                          60 
5.  Marshall                                                (10-1)                          56 
6.  Freeland                                                  (9-0)                          49 
7.  Bay  City  John  Glenn                            (8-2)                          45 
8.  Kalkaska                                                  (6-0)                          31 
9.  Ida                                                            (9-1)                          30 
10.  Hamilton                                                (10-1)                        28 
                                                                                     
   Others receiving votes: Ithaca (8-1) 22, Frankenmuth (9-2) 20, Marine City (11-0) 14.
Class C
School                                                                      Total  Points
1.  Detroit  Edison  PSA  ECOE  (2)          (8-0)    68
2.  Sandusky  (2)                                      (11-0)    66
3.  Pewamo-Westphalia                              (9-1)    55
4.  Flint  Hamady                                       (9-1)    53
5.  Traverse  City  St.  Francis  (1)     (8-1)    52
6.  Laingsburg                                            (9-1)    49
7.  Reese                                                    (10-1)    43
8.  Hemlock                                                (10-1)    42
(tie)Centreville                                    (11-1)    42
10.  St.  Ignace  LaSalle                          (8-1)    27
   Others receiving votes: Norway (10-0) 26, Munising (10-0) 19, Michigan Center (9-1) 14, Burton Bendle (10-1) 13, Byron (9-1) 12.
Class D
School                                                      Total  Points
1.  Pittsford  (5)                                  (12-0)    75
2.  Mount  Pleasant  Sacred  Heart      (11-0)    70
3.  Cedarville                                          (9-1)    61
4.  Portland  St.  Patrick                     (8-2)    55
5.  Hillman                                               (9-1)    53
6.  Bellaire                                              (8-2)    39
7.  Waterford  Our  Lady                         (8-3)    36
8.  St.  Joseph  Michigan  Lutheran    (10-2)    33
(tie)Rogers  City                                   (8-2)    33
10.  Baraga                                               (8-2)    23
   Others receiving votes: Crystal Falls Forest Park (8-2) 20, Novi Franklin Road Christian (8-2) 15, Engadine (7-2) 13, McBain Northern Michigan Christian (6-3) 13, Adrian Lenawee Christian (7-2) 12.
